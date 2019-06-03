Newegg is one of the best places to buy electronics online, and we've posted countless deals from the store over the past few years. Internet-based stores have largely been exempt in the past from paying U.S. state taxes, but those legal loopholes are slowly being closed. B&H Photo recently started charging sales tax in almost all states, and now Newegg is following suit.

According to a support document, Newegg will begin charging sales tax in eight more states starting on July 1st. The new states are Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Virginia — bringing the total to 43. Many states were already being charged sales tax, including California.

Alabama

Arizona (beginning July 1st)

Arkansas (beginning July 1st)

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida (beginning July 1st)

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas (beginning July 1st)

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

New Mexico (beginning July 1st)

New York

New Jersey

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma (beginning July 1st)

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island (beginning July 1st)

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia (beginning July 1st)

Washington

Washington, D.C.

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

If you live in one of the above-mentioned areas, and you were planning on making a big purchase soon, sometime before July 1st would be a great time to do it. Be sure to check out our recent highlighted deals from Newegg.