Newegg is one of the best places to buy electronics online, and we've posted countless deals from the store over the past few years. Internet-based stores have largely been exempt in the past from paying U.S. state taxes, but those legal loopholes are slowly being closed. B&H Photo recently started charging sales tax in almost all states, and now Newegg is following suit.
According to a support document, Newegg will begin charging sales tax in eight more states starting on July 1st. The new states are Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Virginia — bringing the total to 43. Many states were already being charged sales tax, including California.
- Alabama
- Arizona (beginning July 1st)
- Arkansas (beginning July 1st)
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida (beginning July 1st)
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas (beginning July 1st)
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Mexico (beginning July 1st)
- New York
- New Jersey
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oklahoma (beginning July 1st)
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island (beginning July 1st)
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia (beginning July 1st)
- Washington
- Washington, D.C.
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
If you live in one of the above-mentioned areas, and you were planning on making a big purchase soon, sometime before July 1st would be a great time to do it. Be sure to check out our recent highlighted deals from Newegg.
