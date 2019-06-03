It's the first Monday of a new month, and we've got some particularly nice deals for you. Today, you can save $30 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, $10 on a great pair of USB-C earbuds, and get some highly-rated USB-C cables for next to nothing.



Ring Video Doorbell 2: $169 ($30 off)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $159, $40 off (Amazon)

Ring is a big name in the smart doorbell space. Its Video Doorbell 2 is well-equipped with a 1080p camera that offers remote viewing and activity alerts, plus tight Alexa integration. If you've been in the market for one, now's a great time: you can currently save $40 on Amazon.

Libratone Q Adapt USB-C earbuds: $109 ($10 off)

Libratone Q Adapt USB-C earbuds (black) — $109, $10 off (Amazon)

Richard had a lot of good things to say about the Q Adapt in his review: they're premium, they sound nice, and they're great at noise cancellation. He didn't love the price, though, at $149. The black model has been cheaper on Amazon for a hot minute, going for $119, and lately it's even less — $109. Strangely, the white is still full price.

Aukey 18W USB-C charger: $12 ($8 off)

Aukey 18W USB-C charger — $11.99, $8 off (Amazon)

Powerful chargers are getting smaller and smaller. This 18-watt number from Aukey almost certainly kicks out more juice than the rinky-dink brick that came with your phone, and it's absolutely tiny. Normally $20, it's on sale for $12 over at Amazon. Grab a few to stash in all your bags. (Quarter not included.)

Choetech USB-C cable two-pack: $1.49 ($8.50 off)

Choetech USB-C-to-USB-C cable two-pack — $1.49 with coupons, $8.50 off (Amazon)

A two-pack of Choetech's highly-rated USB-C-to-USB-C cables — one 3.3 feet, the other 6.6 — normally costs $9.99 on Amazon, but right now, you can combine an on-page coupon with code 62T7HZRD to take the price way, way down to just $1.49. What's more, they ship free with Amazon Prime. That's absolutely bonkers.

Tile Pro: $24 ($6 off)

Tile Pro – $24.49, $5.50 off (Daily Steals)

You can snag a four-pack of Tile Pro trackers on Amazon for $100. If you just want one, though, that'll cost you about 30 bucks. You can save a few dollars on a single tracker over at Daily Steals by using our exclusive coupon code, APTILE. $24.49 is a fair price to pay to stop losing your dang keys.