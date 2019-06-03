If you are on Google Fi and you're unable to place a call right now, you aren't alone. Widespread reports indicate that Fi subscribers are unable to place or receive calls via their cellular connection, though SMS, data, and Wi-Fi calling services appear to be unaffected. We can independently confirm that calls placed over Fi are failing.

A statement was provided by a Google representative on the Fi Product Forums, indicating that Google is aware of the issue and actively working on a fix. Known Google Fi Product Expert dmziggy on Reddit provided the following workaround in the meantime:

You can work around this for now using hangouts. Install the Hangouts dialer here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.apps.hangoutsdialer In Hangouts, set incoming calls on (Settings -> (Your Fi Account) -> Google Fi Calls & SMS -> Incoming Calls (On) Make sure you turn this setting off once the outage is over to ensure you don't get double rings.

This should allow you to make and receive calls over data via Hangouts while Fi is down.

Other Google services don't seem to be affected, as in yesterday's mass Google service outage. Things appear to be limited to Fi for the time being.