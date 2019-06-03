By all accounts, Essential doesn't have a whole lot going on right now. It launched one phone about 18 months ago and has been cutting staff ever since. If Essential is working on another phone, it hasn't seen fit to talk about that. So, what is there to do other than keep the Essential Phone updated? Another month, another instant update for Essential Phone owners.
It's becoming a trend that Essential rolls out monthly patches on the same day as Google. Google dropped the June 2019 update earlier today, including the first updates for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Essential wasted no time announcing that it, too, had the update ready for Essential Phone owners.
Like clockwork, you can now check your Essential Phone for the latest security update (Open Market + Sprint) pic.twitter.com/1risGPZezF
— Essential (@essential) June 3, 2019
The changelog doesn't mention any functional changes—it's just the latest security patches with the same Android Pie backbone. Both unlocked and Sprint versions of the Essential Phone should have an OTA ready to download. A new phone from Essential would be great, but super-timely OTAs are nice, too.
