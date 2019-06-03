Article Contents
Yep, we're back. The Android Police app sales roundups took another hiatus because I simply didn't have the time to work on them. That's honestly still the case for the most part, but here I am regardless. It's a real shame that the list I come back to is really quite underwhelming, but there are some good things here.
Free
Apps
- Handy Surveying $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Easy Roller - RPG Dice Roller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Mighty Dungeons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fliplomacy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pyro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- Visavi - Schengen calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Everybody's Japanese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
- Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tobrix $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CELL 13 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 7Days - Decide your story $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Train and Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
