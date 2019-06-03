Yep, we're back. The Android Police app sales roundups took another hiatus because I simply didn't have the time to work on them. That's honestly still the case for the most part, but here I am regardless. It's a real shame that the list I come back to is really quite underwhelming, but there are some good things here.

Free

Apps

  1. Handy Surveying $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. NT Calculator - Extensive Calculator Pro $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. POW Cartoon Sounds $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Easy Roller - RPG Dice Roller $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Mighty Dungeons $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Fliplomacy $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Cytus II $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Animal Forest : Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  6. i Live - Gold Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Pocket war 2K (early access) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Aura - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Pyro - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Ombre - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Visavi - Schengen calculator $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. FBReader Premium – Favorite Book Reader $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Network Analyzer Pro $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Todo Reminder Pro + Widget $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Everybody's Japanese $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. doubleTwist Pro music player (FLAC/ALAC & Gapless) $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Match Barcode - Barcode comparison tool $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Star Traders: Frontiers $6.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Tobrix $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. CELL 13 $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. DISTRAINT 2 $6.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. FoxyLand | Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. 911 Operator $6.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. 7Days - Decide your story $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Chess Repertoire Manager PRO - Train and Play $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Johnny Bonasera 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Nice Bowling $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Ration - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days