Sony's flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones have been discounted several times since their release, but most have been by way of Rakuten site-wide coupon codes. For those of you who prefer to purchase from a more familiar retailer, the WH-1000XM3 is now being discounted at Amazon, B&H, Walmart, and more to $298 ($52 off).

The 1000XM3 is one of the best Bluetooth ANC headphones on the market. First and foremost, it sounds great and offers great noise cancellation. But it's also decent-looking, comfortable, and lasts a long time per charge. When it does come time to rejuice, it does so via USB-C, the same for which can't be said about the Bose QuietComfort 35 II.

You can view the list of retailers offering the WH-1000XM3 at $298 below.

