In the last few hours there have been widespread reports of outages related to several Google services including Gmail, Drive, Nest, Analytics, and Calendar. In fact, almost all of Google's services suite is potentially affected according to the the current statuses listed on the G Suite Status Dashboard. The issue appears to be regional, however, with anecdotal reports indicating not everyone is affected.



Down Detector's live maps indicate the issue seems to be mostly concentrated to the east coast of the US, with some reports it may also be affecting eastern Europe, though there are further (and fewer) reports that other areas could also be affected.

Reported Gmail outages map on Down Detector at 5:04 PM ET.

Google's Cloud Status Dashboard is also reporting an ongoing issue, which could indicate a larger problem with Google's Cloud, and which would subsequently affect third-party services which use it. The issue could also be tied to a Level 3 outage, which appears to overlap with the timing. Level 3 is a massive, business-facing, wholesale ISP used by many cloud hosting services.

According to Down Detector's live charts, this outage appears to be affecting piles of third-party services from Shopify to Vimeo and Snapchat. Odds are that if you're having trouble connecting to a site or service right now, it's related to this massive, ongoing outage.

If and when we learn more, we'll be sure to let you know.