Although Google's smart home devices have been going on sale several times in the past, the company is currently discounting almost the entire Home range, including the Nest Hub smart display. This is a great opportunity to get an extra intelligent device in your household, or even to buy your first one if you don't have one already.

Google's whole family of smart speakers is currently on sale, including the Home Mini, Home, and Home Max, which are now selling for $29, $79, and $269 respectively. While the first two are $20 off, the Max is showing a $30 discount, which confirms its price has permanently dropped to $299 and is receiving an additional rebate.

The's also a deal on the recently renamed Nest Hub, which is now down to $99 instead of the regular $129 MSRP. However, in addition to the discount, the offer includes a free Smart Light Kit normally worth $35 that includes a Google Home Mini and a GE C-Life smart bulb.

Prices have dropped on the Google Store but also at other retailers. Use the links below to get yours from your favorite store, but don't wait too long as the offer is only available for a limited time.