One annoying quirk with 2-in-1 Chromebooks (and Chrome OS tablets) has been with how volume controls work. The volume up/down buttons always stay in the same position, even if you flip the device around — for example, when I used to have my Asus C302 in tablet mode, pressing where the volume up button should be actually turned the sound level down. Thankfully, this papercut is close to going away forever.

About Chromebooks discovered a code commit that swaps the volume buttons to match the current screen orientation. It's already live in the Dev channel, you just have to enable the #ash-swap-side-volume-buttons-for-orientation flag.

Hopefully, this feature will quickly arrive on the stable channel. It should make Chrome OS in tablet mode a much better experience.