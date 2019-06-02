Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a fantastic HD update to a classic 2D platformer, a Game of War clone with a Warhammer skin, and a new turn-based RPG themed around the world of Dungeons & Dragons. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Games

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap

Android Police coverage: [Update: Officially available] Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is coming to Android on May 30, and you can pre-register right now

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap began its life as a 1989 Master System game, and it was recently remade for modern consoles in 2017. Thanks to its newfound popularity DotEmu has brought the game over to Android, complete with controller and Shield TV support. The game is a classic 2D platformer, and you can even switch from the old pixel graphics to the new hand-drawn art on the fly as you play, which is a nifty feature.

Monetization: $9.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest - Build Your Warband

Android Police coverage: [Update: Out now] Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is available for pre-registration

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest essentially apes the gameplay of Game of War and adds a Warhammer skin on top. If you've ever played a free-to-play kingdom builder, then you should know exactly what to expect. Building and waiting is the name of the game unless you want to pay to advance at a regular pace, and then you better have some deep pockets to afford the privilege of timely progression. You can of course still choose to play for free, but expect to do so on the game's schedule, not yours.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Tiny Gems

Tiny Gems may not sport flashy graphics, but the title more than makes up for this through its gameplay. Imagine a release that mixes dungeon crawling with Sokoban, and that's what you get with Tiny Gems. On top of this, a level editor is included, which means you can create your very own dungeon-based puzzles. So if you're the sort of person who enjoys creating content instead of playing it, this is the game for you.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / no IAPs

KIDS

Kids is an odd little game that only lasts up to thirty minutes of playtime, so be aware that this is more a title that's more about the experience than it is about long-lasting gameplay. Luckily what's beneath the surface is worth the asking price. The black and white art is probably the first thing most people will notice, which is simple yet striking. The gameplay, if you can call it that, revolves around moving with and against crowds to see which choices empty the stage first, but really it's the uncomfortable feeling you get when playing that will stick with you long after you're done with the game that makes it all worthwhile.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Zombie Night Terror

Zombie Night Terror started out as a PC release back in 2016, but it has finally made its way to Android so that we can all enjoy its Lemmings-like gameplay on the go. Instead of herding lemmings, it will be your job to spread terror throughout the in-game world by ensuring the zombie apocalypse reaches every nook and cranny of the in-game world. This is done by commanding a horde of easily-influenced dead, which is quite an enjoyable mechanic despite its dark theme.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Beyond Our Lives

Beyond Our Lives comes from TuoMuseo, the same developer that created the free point and click adventures Past For Future and Father and Son. Much like the rest of the developer's titles, this particular release explores the past and present of Italy through a heartwarming tale. It's told through the lens of a treasure hunt that may just reveal the meaning of life, but of course, you'll have to play to the end to find out how the story resolves itself.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

LEGO® City Explorers

LEGO City Explorers is a rocket launching game, much like Kerbal Space Program. It's inspired by NASA, and so contains a bunch of videos of real-life astronauts at work. It would also appear that the game ties into a few of LEGO's retail models, which should add an extra layer of interactivity to the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Taxi Run

I'm sure most readers have heard of the Sega game Crazy Taxi, a title where the player is tasked with picking up and delivering fares under a time limit. Well, Taxi Run takes this tried-and-true gameplay formula but has chosen to go with simpler graphics that are displayed in a rear-angled top-down view. The one-touch controls are easy to grasp, and there are more than a few obstacles scattered about the map that will put your driving skills to the test.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $1.99 a piece

Purple Diver

Purple Diver is a new casual release from VOODOO that's themed around the sport of diving, and despite what you may be thinking, this is actually a solid arcade game. At first, you'll start off diving from low platforms, but every time you nail a dive, the higher the platform in the next stage. The one-touch controls are simple to understand and allow for a good bit of precision, though it's going to take some practice before you can account for the game's many extras, such as diving through a hoop or reaching the bottom of the pool.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Ritual: Sorcerer Angel

Ritual: Sorcerer Angel is a casual action game that mixes in the mechanics of pinball to create something that's relatively unique. The game basically plays itself, but it will be your job to cast spells in order to eventually unlock more skills. The more skills you acquire, the more spells you can combine. These combined skills can then be used to cause even more damage, and experimentation is definitely encouraged, so expect to find some crazy solutions as you test the bounds of the game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $3.99 - $9.99

Color Land - Build by Number

Color Land combines the relaxing gameplay of a color by number app and adds in a dash of building mechanics that allow players to decorate their landscapes with all manner of objects. Each new level contains a new theme, and the more you complete, the larger your map will grow.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.00 - $20.00

Nom Plant

Nom Plant is an inventive arcade game where you'll command control of a plant, to then use your finger to guide it around each stage's obstacles so that it can reach its goal. As you progress, this task becomes much more challenging, but that's what makes the game so fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $22.99

Ragnarok Poring Pop

Ragnarok Poring Pop takes the familiar gameplay of a match-3 game and slaps on top a Ragnarok skin that should appeal to fans of the MMORPG series. This is a casual release, so don't expect any flash mechanics. More or less, you'll spend the majority of your time popping matching bubbles that are shaped like Slimes.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $29.99

Citytopia™

When you think of the name Atari, you probably recall ancient gaming systems from the '70s and '80s and their rudimentary pixel-based graphics. Sadly, this era appears to have been the height of Atari's popularity. Over the years the company has been bought, sold, and rebranded more times than I can count, and now its remnants are happily releasing shallow free-to-play games on mobile. Citytopia is the latest title from the company to land on the Play Store, and it's an FTP city builder that easily pales in comparison to the real thing.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

World of Kings

The MMORPG genre has become increasingly popular over the years on the Play Store. Multiple releases have been hitting the shelves in the last few months, and World of Kings is the latest to throw its hat in the overly-crowded ring. The game suspiciously looks a heck of a lot like World of Warcraft, but sadly the gameplay deviates from the fun of a PC MMO and opts for the same auto-play mechanics we've seen time and time again in similar mobile releases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

OVERHIT

OVERHIT is the latest gacha RPG from Nexon. It sports flashy graphics and over 120 collectible heroes. Battles rely on your team's formations and skills, so there is some strategy to the gameplay, though you'll still have to deal with low drop rates and constant RNG, which isn't very conducive to building the best team possible.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

WWE Universe

Glu's WWE UNIVERSE is the latest professional wrestling game to find its way to the Play Store as an official release. You can play as your favorite superstar wrestlers, no matter what generation they are from, and you can even build your own brand of WWE Superstars if you'd prefer to wrestle as a character you created from scratch.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

TALION

One thing Gamevil is known for is its constant stream of gorgeous looking games. Sadly you quickly realize that these games often aren't all that great once you spend a few hours playing them. More often than not, the studio simply clones better games. In this case, Gamevil's latest MMORPG Talion offers exactly that. It basically clones what the upcoming mobile Black Desert Online MMO will offer, such as auto-battles and an in-depth character creation menu. Like most mobile MMOs, the majority of your time will be spent managing your inventory and watching the game play itself, that is until you reach the endgame.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Iron Force 2

It would seem that people love tank battle games on mobile. Iron Force 2 may not be the first tank warfare game on the Play Store, though it does boast 5v5 combat, which makes it an excellent choice for those that prefer to group up in their multiplayer titles. Mainly you'll spend your time holding specific areas in the game, and whatever team holds the most at the end of the match wins. It's a simple setup, but ideal for mobile play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

BOWMAX

BOWMAX is a multiplayer-focused competitive game where you'll face off against teams of three in a bid to see who can destroy each other's vehicles first. Mainly you'll spend your time shooting at your opponents, but that doesn't mean you won't have a few melee weapons at your disposal, should you want to drive in close and whack a few players in the head.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Kill the Dictator

Kill the Dictator is a strategic war title that plays a lot like a tower defense game. Your troops will take on opposing forces in a bid to see who can defeat their enemy first. By sending out specific forces that each contain certain weaknesses and strengths, you may just one-up your opponent, but you'll have to watch closely as your troops can fall to similar weaknesses. It's like a large game of rock paper scissors that plays out on a digital battlefield.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Warriors of Waterdeep

Warriors of Waterdeep is a free-to-play turn-based RPG themed around the lore and mechanics of Dungeons & Dragons. The gameplay can be quite challenging, and since the title heavily relies on many FTP mechanics, grinding and running into paywalls will be the norm. So far reviews are mixed, and while there is an interesting RPG underneath all of its monetized annoyances, rebalancing would do this title some good. As it stands, this release is a bit of a cash grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $104.99

Archero

Archero is a slightly older release, though we haven't covered it yet, so I wanted to make sure it got some attention. This is a fantastic combat game that's all about positioning. You see, you can't fire when you are moving, which means you'll have to stand still to shoot your foes. The trouble is your enemies will move around the stage randomly, and if they attack you too often it's game over. You'll have to use your surroundings to position yourself in such a way that you can fire off an attack without getting hit. Then repeat the process until everyone but you is dead.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $104.99

MU ORIGIN2

MU ORIGIN2 is a new mobile MMORPG styled after MU Online, and it's also a sequel of sorts for the first MU ORIGIN. Like most MMOs on the Play Store auto mechanics take a front seat, so mainly you'll watch as the game plays itself, though you will have to micromanage an endless onslaught of upgrades and notifications. The graphics are of course fantastic, though the gameplay can be lacking if you are looking for something that demands skill, well, at least until you reach the endgame. Still, this is a high-profile MMO series, so you'll probably want to take a closer look if you are a fan of the genre.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $119.99

