We know how much y'all like dark themes, whether it's because they match the color of your heart, are easier on the eyes, save some battery life on your phone's AMOLED display, or simply look nice. About a year ago, we put together a list of thirty apps featuring a dark, but given Android Q will natively support that feature, we wanted to share some more apps that match its dim style. Don't worry though, most of them work with Oreo and Pie too, so you'll still get to join the dark side even if your phone doesn't get updated to Q soon. Keep in mind this roundup is not exhaustive and doesn't mention the same apps we've already covered. However, we'd love to hear about other software with a night mode you're using, so please share those with us in the comment section below.

Media

Memoria Photo Gallery Pro

Memoria is one of the nicest photo galleries around. Not only does it look gorgeous and is easy to use, it comes with advanced features that make it outstanding, such as a temporary recycle bin, the ability to hide albums or put sensitive pictures in an encrypted vault. Memoria's look is also very customizable, which means you can change its interface to feature a true black dark mode. Unfortunately, this particular functionality is only available in the $2 pro version, but the free one already offers a great load of features, even if it doesn't have a night theme.

Google Photos

Google Photos is one of the simplest apps to share albums with friends, but also to back your photos up on the cloud, as it comes with free unlimited online storage. As it's a Google app, it's the easiest way to find an old picture: just type the location or the people you're looking for and, voilà, the app will bring up the corresponding media for you. Developers recently updated the app to give it a dark theme, but it only works if you've enabled it through the Android Q system-wide settings. If you're not on Q yet, you'll have to wait a little longer or switch to another photo gallery if dark mode is important to you.

Snapseed

Photo editing used to be exclusive to computers, but phones are now so capable that you can rework your pictures straight from you device, and Snapseed is my favorite app to do so. For starters, it's free and has a ton of built-in options to improve your shots, ranging from pre-set filters to specific tools to fine-tune them. It's obviously not as complete as Photoshop, but it can achieve a great deal when it comes to on-the go editing.

YouTube

YouTube is most people's go-to option when it comes to watching videos on mobile or desktop. Whether you're looking for recipes, funny cats, or music, you can watch it all in dark mode by activating it in the app's settings menu.

Messaging

Messages

Google's official texting app is one of the best ones around. It can handle SMS, MMS, and RCS (where available), and has built-in Assistant recommendations. It's also available on the web so you can keep in touch with your friends and family from your computer without touching your phone.

Messenger – Text and Video Chat for Free

Facebook's famous messaging app got the dark mode treatment back in April, but the feature was initially hidden and required you to text a moon to your contacts to turn it on. The black interface has since rolled out to all users and can be manually activated in the settings.

Viber Messenger - Messages, Group Chats & Calls

Viber is one of the most popular texting apps around and has some neat features such as the ability to call non-Viber users at a low cost and secret chats. The famous texting app also has a night theme, which unfortunately doesn't use true black.

Skype - free IM & video calls

Microsoft’s messaging app might not be as popular as it used to, but it has good selling arguments. On top of featuring a dark mode, Skype brings the ability to reply to SMS messages straight from the desktop app, lets you share your device’s screen with other people, and can give you an actual phone number for people to call and text without using Skype. Lastly, the app is one of the most convenient cross-platform calling services, as it’s available on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, Xbox, and even Alexa.

Slack

Slack has become one of the most popular workplace communication and collaboration tools for startups but also much larger organizations. The app lets you chat and call co-workers, but also share files with them so you can get work done faster and more conveniently. There's no reason for professional software to be all white, so the company has brought a dark grey mode to its mobile app, which should also be ported to the desktop one soon.

If Fenix 2 is one of the most popular Twitter apps around, it's probably because it has a lot to offer: It has multi-account support, widgets, the ability to mute users and keywords, and a lot of customization options. Among these are various dark and grey themes that you can adjust based on your preference.

Tusky for Mastodon

If Twitter isn't your cup of tea and you'd rather turn to a free and open-source social network, you've probably heard of Mastodon. Tusky is a free and open-source client for Mastodon, which features Material Design and a dark theme.

Productivity

Google Calendar

Google's official app features a simple interface and aggregates all of your different calendars into a single place. It also has some smart AI integration, as it can automatically add events from Gmail into your calendar, as well as schedule recurring appointments for you — just tell it you'd like to hit the gym four times a week and it'll get it sorted out.

Google Keep - Notes and Lists

Although Google Keep is a little too simplistic, it's easy to use when it comes to jotting down what comes to mind. The app has Assistant-like features, as it can automatically remind you about an item in a particular location or at a specific time. Similarly, Keep will suggest items when you're making a list, and will automatically recommend "Orange Juice" when you start typing the first few letters. You can also share notes with others but also let them edit it, which makes collaborating a breeze. Lastly, you can tag your items using labels and categorize them, making them easier to find.

Evernote

Evernote used to be my favorite note taking app, until it decided to limit the number of synced devices to just two in its free version. If that's not a problem for you, it has a bunch of cool features: you can take handwritten notes, attach files, save audio notes, and even snap pictures to save them and synchronize them across devices. Things are also well-sorted into notebooks and organizers, and it's easy to find what you're looking for. Unfortunately, many cool features are exclusive to the paid version, but thankfully dark mode is available for all.

Todoist: To Do List, Reminders & Planner

Todoist is one of the most advanced task managers around. For starters, your lists are organized into projects, but you can also add customizable labels to each item. The app also manages reminders and due dates, as well as priority levels. Finally, it can connect to other tools such as Gmail, Asana, Trello, and Alexa, making it seamless to integrate all of your tasks into a single place. Oh one more thing: it lets you customize the accent color to match your favorite style.

Enpass Password Manager

Instead of saving your data on its own cloud, Enpass uses your Google Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive, or iCloud storage to sync your credentials across devices. It also features a lot of standard templates to easily fill the information you'd like to save and identifies them with a logo to make it even more visual. You can also tag your items and add them to your favorites to find them quickly. Enpass isn't technically free, as it can only save up to twenty items, which is probably not enough for most people, but that's a decent way to try it out. The solution is cross-platform between MacOS, Windows, Linux, iOS, and obviously Android, and also comes with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, and Vivaldi. Once you decide to go for it, bear in mind there's a one time $12 license fee per platform.

Myki: Offline Password Manager & Authenticator

Unlike most password managers, Myki encrypts and securely stores your passwords locally on your phone. However, your credentials remain accessible on your computer using a browser extension, but are directly transferred between both devices in an encrypted format. The app also forgoes the need for a master password, and uses your fingerprint instead to unlock itself. Of course, traditional features like password generator, audit, and auto-fill are all part of the app. Our very own Rita is now using Myki as her main password manager; if you want to know why, read her full review to see what made her fall for it.

Utilities

Calculator

Some apps are simpler than others, but calculators are still an essential feature any phone should have. If your device's one doesn't have dark mode, why not switch to Google's, which has a night theme and also comes with advanced calculation options.

Although most OEM software can already sync your contacts with Google, the company's official app has a couple little extras that make it even more convenient. For starters, it can automatically suggest actions you should take to clean up or update your address book, such as merging duplicates or adding frequently contacted numbers to your contacts. It can automatically enrich your list with information coming from people's public profiles like their photos and job titles, which always comes in handy. For most people, though, the greatest thing about Google contacts is just how nice it looks and its ease of use, which is already more than enough to convince many to switch.

Phone

We usually forget our devices are called "phones" for a reason: because they let us place calls! Even though you may not do that often, Google's dialer has some sweet features in addition to its dark mode: It comes with Call Screen to prevent marketers from disturbing you, advanced Caller ID, direct access to Duo video calls, spam warnings, and visual voicemail.