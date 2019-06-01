This weekend is apparently "Ultimate Movie Weekend," meaning that digital rentals from studios like Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros are being discounted to as low as $0.99. A ton of films have been slashed to $0.99, $1.99, or $2.99, but you'll have to hurry — these prices are only valid until June 3.

There are far too many offerings that are on sale, so your best bet is probably to just search the titles you're interested in watching in the Play Store and go from there. There are superhero films like Wonder Woman and The Incredible Hulk, dramas like A Star is Born and The Godfather, comedies like 21 Jump Street and Holmes & Watson, and even classics like Forrest Gump and The LEGO Movie: The Second Part. Do note that Disney and 20th Century Fox didn't participate in this promotion, so none of their movies are discounted here.

Other services, like Vudu and the soon-to-be-dead iTunes, are also participating in Ultimate Movie Weekend, but we figured that most of you would want to stick with Google's service. Hit the link below to see if anything you've been meaning to watch is up for sale below. Again, the offer ends June 3.