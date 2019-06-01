iTunes has been a staple of Apple's device strategy for nearly two decades. Even after the iPod lineup faded into obscurity, it's still used as a way to backup and restore data locally from iOS devices — a point of envy for many Android users. According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple could replace iTunes entirely at this week's WWDC event.

Bloomberg claims that Apple will launch a trio of new applications at WWDC 2019 that will replace iTunes, named 'Music,' 'TV,' and 'Podcasts'. The move would certainly be a major shift for Apple, as iTunes has been the main application for playing media on Macs since 2001. iTunes is arguably one of the most important pieces of consumer software ever created, as it facilitated the rise of digital music and podcasts in the early 2000s, and it was tied to the success of the iPod.

Check out iTunes' old brushed-metal interface.

Of course, iTunes has also been used as a textbook example of feature creep and bloatware for years. It had a habit of being slow on many computers (I remember the iTunes 7 update being too much for my iMac G4), and the Windows version always included plenty of additional boatware. Sorry Apple, no one wants Bonjour.