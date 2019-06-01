There's a lot of hype around the AirPods, but if you're the kind of person that isn't into sticking toothbrush heads into their ear, there are more discreet options on the market. One of them is the Anker's Soundcore Liberty Neo, which is more compact, but also a lot more affordable, especially now that they're down to $45.

The buds offer up to three and a half hours of playtime on a single charge, which can be expanded to twelve thanks to the charging case. They're also safe to use while working out or under the rain thanks to their IPX5 protection, which shelters them from water splashes and downpours. Also, given they're true wireless earphones, you don't have to worry about them getting stuck into something while running and are free to shake your head however you please. Lastly, their in-ear design offers a secure fit, which is also enhanced by the tips and ear-wings provided in the box.

On the negative side, we weren't a fan of the Soundcore Liberty Neo's lack of USB-C charging and poor call quality. Their buttons are also a bit finicky to use, but I'd recommend you have a look at our product review to help you decide.