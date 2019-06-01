If you're the adventurous kind and like to take your music with you on escapades, the Soundcore Mini is for you. It's both dust and water-resistant and offers eight hours of battery life to make sure it lasts during your outings. Thanks to a promo code, you can save $5 on the usual price and pay only $25.

The product has received excellent reviews on Amazon, with people praising its sound quality and small size. Thanks to its IP67 rating, you'll be able to use it by the pool and at the beach, as it won't fear water and sand. Its sound is also particularly loud and designed to be heard outdoors. It can even be paired with another speaker to offer full-stereo audio.

In terms of connectivity, the Soundcore pairs with your device over Bluetooth, but also has a 3.5mm audio jack for auxiliary input. Unfortunately, it charges via a MicroUSB port instead of the more modern USB-C, but this is rather negligible given its low price. Lastly, it comes with a detachable cord so you can hang it to your bag or tent for added convenience while you're out.

Anker thought this could be a nice present for Father's Day, as it lets you save $5 when using promo code WELOVEFATHER when checking out. You'll simply have to add the product to your cart and use the code before paying.