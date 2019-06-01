multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Wear OS faces that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous three months or so. Typically AP includes apps in our Wear OS roundups, but sadly I don't have any to share this time around. This means today's roundup will specifically highlight a bunch of new watch faces, and since I have so many to share I've split the list into two separate pages for easier consumption. You can expect to find the flashier faces on the first page, and the more traditional designs are located on the second page. So strap in and get ready to discover the best Wear OS watch faces released on the Play Store in the last three months.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here

Waffle Day Watch Face

Yep, that's right, I'm starting today's Wear OS roundup with waffles. At first, I was a little confused by Mobvoi's Waffle Day Watch Face, but upon some swift research, I've learned that this face keeps within the theme of the company's many holiday faces you'll find listed below in today's roundup. You see, there is such a thing as Waffle Day, and it is celebrated in Sweden and Norway on March 25 every year. Who knew?

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Daniel Will-Harris - Yin Yang Watch

Daniel Will-Harris - Yin Yang Watch is a face from Little Labs that offers a slick design as well as an interesting way to tell time. One side of the yin yang symbol points to the minutes and the other side points to the hours. This can make the face difficult to read at a glance, but truth be told most people probably won't use such a stylish design for its time-telling properties.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fantasticstars

Fantasticstars is a design that would be fitting on the smartwatch Harry Potter might wear. There's something magical about its design that would suit those that are obsessed with mysticism, so if you're the sort of person that loves crystals, runes, and other otherworldly themes, I'm sure you'll get a kick out of this face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Comic Pow HD Watch Face Widget & Live Wallpaper

The flashy design of the Comic Pow face from DeNitE Appz offers a theme that could easily fit within the pages of any classic action comic, but it's also worth noting that this release contains a live wallpaper and a clock widget that can be used on your Android device, so it's a bit of a two-in-one deal. Of course, many of its features are locked behind a paywall, but sometimes you have to plunk down your hard-earned cash if you want to look stylish.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $20.00

Future Travel

If you're into sci-fi themes, then you're going to want to check out Mobvoi's Future Travel watch face. It resembles the screens displayed in may sci-fi movies, plus it contains a bunch of useful information, such as your step count, battery level, date, and of course, the time. The hands are displayed as light emanating from the center, which fits with the theme while offering something a little different than a standard watch face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Solid Watch Face

SOOON has a knack for releasing easily-readable faces that contain unique themes. Solid Watch Face is one such release, with its grey on black background and colorful hands. There are four separate complication zones as well as twenty selectable themes, though these features are locked behind an in-app purchase if you'd like to take advantage of them.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $1.50 a piece

Tankbattle

Tankbattle offers a simple video game face that's easy to read. The time is presented as digital numbers that appear to be made out of bricks, and below the time you'll find a yellow tank. Of course, you also find the date, day of the week, and your battery level displayed above the time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Daniel Will-Harris - RAY

Little Labs' Daniel Will-Harris - RAY watch face is evocative of a woman's eye, with its blue center, white oval outline, and black lines that look a heck of a lot like eyelashes. The white of the eye is what points to the hour, and the longer black eyelash is for the minutes. The rest of the black lines are used for the second. So as you can see, all the necessary components are here, wrapped up in an attractive all-seeing package.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Destroy Watch Face

Destroy Watch Face comes from thema, and I have to say it's one of my favorite designs from the dev. The entire face is displayed at an angle, which gives it an arty look, and everything remains easily readable despite this angle. The face can be used for free, but many of its features are locked behind in-app purchases, so make sure to bring your wallet if you want to use the Destroy Watch Face to its fullest abilities.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.19 - $11.99

New Year Calligraphy

The New Year Calligraphy face displays the Chinese character 'FU,' which stands for good luck or fortune. The bright red color of the background and yellow calligraphy of the writing is very reminiscent of the colors found on the Chinese flag, which seems appropriate for a luck-themed face that sports a Chinese character at the center.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Reiwa Era (Watchface For Wear OS)

Apparently, "Reiwa" is an era of Japan that began on the first of May 2019. It signaled the ascension of the 126th Emperor of Japan, and so the Reiwa Era watch face from Mobvoi was recently released to celebrate this event. It features a pleasant black and white oriental design of a tree branch and flowers, and the time is told through two red hands at the center, which really adds some flair to the calming watch face.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Essential Face HD WatchFace Widget Live Wallpaper

The Essential Face from DeNitE Appz is not only a digital watch face for Wear OS devices, but it's also an app for Android that supplies a clock widget and live wallpaper. The face is rather simple in its design while remaining attractive, and it does support four complication zones if you prefer to pack your face with data. Just keep in mind that many of the features in this app are locked behind in-app purchases, so if you want to take advantage of every feature, you will have to pay for them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $20.00

Daniel Will-Harris - Chronosapien

Apparently, Daniel Will-Harris is some sort of computer graphics pioneer, and so has designed a bunch of cool looking watches. Little Labs offers a bunch of his designs for their digital watch faces, and I have to say many of them are rather inspired looking. Chronosapien is one such design, and it displays a running man whose feet and body tell the time. This allows the face to be easily read while also providing a nifty theme.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Saintpatrick (WatchFace For Wear OS)

Saintpatrick is another holiday-themed face from Mobvoi, but instead of Valentine's day, this release is themed around the beer-swilling and cabbage-eating event known as St. Patrick's Day. In my youth, I used to attend parades where people would throw carrots, potatoes, and cabbage at those attending, all so we could boil the veggies together that evening with our holiday-appropriate meal of corned beef. What this has to do with this particular watch face I do not know, but it was the first thing that came to mind when gazing upon its design.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Love Brave

Love Brave is an interesting face from Mobvoi that contains a cartoony image of a red-headed woman wearing oversized sunglasses. Nothing in this image has to do with telling time, as there is a small digital clock displayed at the bottom of the screen. This at least makes it a face that can be read easily, though it sure would have been nice to see the primary image incorporated into the task of telling time.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Siamese Designed by Kangqing

Siamese Designed by Kangqing is a sleek looking face that sports a Siamese cat pictured off-center from an analog watch to its left. It's a minimal design that's a bit classy and a bit fun, wrapped together into one package. So if you're a fan of felines, you may want to give this free face a look.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vday black

Sure, Valentine's Day has already past us this year, but that doesn't mean you should miss out on this adorable love-themed face. The background consists of two XO letters displayed in white on a black background, and the hands offer a pleasant rose-gold color that pops, plus there's a little heart at the end of the second hand, which really completes the theme.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Vday pink

Vday pink offers a similar design to Vday black, what with its XO face and heart-tipped second hand. The difference is that this face sports a pink background and black arms, which go well together, but may not be a design most males would want to wear, which is probably why there is a black-themed option on the Play Store. I just have to wonder why these were released as two separate listings when the face could have had an option to change colors in the settings.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs