Google has been very active at the FCC in May. We've seen the Nest Hub Max get approval, a new mysterious Bluetooth-only device, and now a third product has been approved by the FCC, in the Google Home family. What it is though is a riddle as different parts of the filing point to different explanations.

The new product has the product code A4R-H2B. All of Google's previous Home models had the A4R-H prefix, so that's why we think it belongs in that line-up. Here's a quick look at them, for reference:

Google Home: H0ME

Home Mini: H0A

Home Max: H0B

Google Home Hub (now Nest Hub): H1A

Nest Hub Max: H2A

Beyond the product name, the information is quite sparse. The description is "media device," which is similar to the Home/Mini/Max, and there's no mention of "interactive video" such as in the two Hubs' listings. However, the supported bands are very similar to the new Hub Max: there's Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi (in fewer variants than the original Home line-up), and Thread.

This could be a variation of the Hub Max, but the lack of "interactive video" in its description leaves us a little dubious of that hypothesis. The most likely theory in our opinion is that it's a follow-up to the Home or Home Mini, with the same bands as the new Hub Max for a more uniform line-up. It could also be an all-new form factor too.

The FCC's confidentiality timeline is set to November 27, 2019, so we'll likely see this new product alongside that other mysterious Bluetooth-only device before the end of the year.