Last month we reported the Play Store was about to get a design overhaul, including a new navigation bar that moved to the bottom of the screen. Although this could only be activated by fiddling with feature flags when we published our initial post, Google is now widely rolling out the new interface to users.

As expected, the new design elements feature more rounded edges and a new navigation bar that's now at the bottom of the screen. Google has also reworked its initial sketch, as it kept the former layout that had an Apps button, instead of replacing it with a Home key. The music tab is gone, however, and only accessible through the main menu on the left. Lastly, the app pages have been overhauled to focus on key elements such as the rating and screenshots, or the changelog for the ones you've already installed. The progress bar has also been replaced by a circle around the app's icon that fills up as the download advances.

If you still don't have the new design, make sure you're using the latest version (15.1.24) and try clearing the app's cache in your phone's Settings menu. Otherwise, you can download and install it directly from APKMirror, but you may still have to reproduce the aforementioned steps and restart your device to see the new theme.