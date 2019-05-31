Whether it's adding support for more banks or public transit cards, Google Pay is expanding, both in the US and across the world. The service continues to grow as fifteen more European, Asian, and Australian banks' payment cards now work with it.

As you may not necessarily be interested in all the new additions, we're sorted them by country so you can find whether your financial institution has recently signed a partnership with Google Pay:

Australia: BankVic

Czech Republic: Banka CREDITAS a.s.

Germany: DKB

Japan: The KAGOSHIMA BANK Life CARD SMBC Debit

Norway: DNB Bank

Russia: AKB Petersburg City Bank Public-Joint Stock company Norvik Bank PJSC «Bank Uralsib» JSC “Bank Finservice”

Slovakia: Revolut

Sweden: Swedbank and Savings Bank

Ukraine: CRYSTALBANK

United Arab Emites: RAKBANK



Interestingly, most newcomers are from Eastern Europe and particularly Russia, which has almost a hundred organizations that support Google Pay. If your bank is part of the above list, you can use the link below to download the app on your phone and pair it with your card.

It's exciting to see the service continues to grow and it will hopefully let us leave our wallets at home soon. I actually pay with my phone as often as possible, but I'm still waiting for American Express to add support for France, especially because they've rolled it out in other countries.

Source:

Google