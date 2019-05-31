Cable network Epix launched an on-demand streaming service, Epix Now, in February. It launched on Android and iOS, with the promise of Roku and Fire TV apps to follow. Epix never mentioned Android TV by name, but it did say the app would come to "other platforms" as well — and now it has. Epix Now has been updated to work on Android TV.

The service offers Epix's original content — shows like Deep State and Berlin Station — as well as feature films. It's also really cheap, at a penny shy of six bucks a month.

WHAT'S NEW We're rolling out support for Android TV in this release! You can enjoy hit movies like MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - FALLOUT or binge the latest episodes of DEEP STATE on your big screen. As always, let us know what you think! We'd love to hear from you. Reach out to [email protected]