One of the pillar features of Digital Wellbeing is the ability to "wind down" your device. That means switching the display to grayscale to make time-sink apps like social media ones less visually appealing, and turning on Do Not Disturb to stop notifications from waking you up or grabbing your attention. However, this setting was the same for every day — you couldn't disable it on Saturdays but keep it running every other day. But now you can.

In the latest Digital Wellbeing beta v.1.0.2483, and following a server-side switch, you'll start seeing a new day of the week selection for Wind Down. So you can disable it from popping up on Fridays and Saturdays, for example, or Saturdays and Sundays, or whatever other day of the week you usually stay up longer.

Left: Before. Right: After.

The setting seems to require the latest beta version of Digital Wellbeing (APK Mirror), because it doesn't show up at all in the previous stable release. However, even so, it seems to require a server-side switch to flip it on. I had to wait a little bit then reboot my phone to see the day selectors.