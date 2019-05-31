The Acer Chromebook Spin 13 is one of the most premium Chromebooks you can buy, with a quad-core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a high-resolution IPS screen. The original price of $820 for the Core i5/8GB RAM model was a bit high, but now you can get it for $699 from Amazon.

The model on sale has a quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor, a 13.5-inch 2256 x1504 IPS screen, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, and a backlit keyboard. As the "Spin" name implies, this is a 2-in-1 convertible, so you can flip it around and use it like a tablet. It also comes with a stylus, and the display uses a Wacom digitizer.

We reviewed the Spin 13 last year, and Ryne found that it's definitely one of the most powerful Chromebooks you can buy. You can buy it from Amazon at the link below.