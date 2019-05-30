Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap is a remake of the 1989 Master System platformer Wonder Boy III: The Dragon's Trap. The developer Lizardcube has announced that the title will be coming to Android on May 30th. Once the game is launched, you'll be able to pick it up for $8.99, though if you'd like to save 30% off the retail price, you can pre-register on the Play Store to receive that discount.

There's no denying that this remake looks fantastic, thanks to its gorgeous hand-drawn graphics. Reviews for the console and PC edition have remained positive since its launch, so unless the Android port takes a wrong turn somewhere, this is looking like a notable release for any fan of classic platforming action.

The gameplay of this remake has been reverse engineered from the original Master System version, and you can switch back and forth between the new hand-drawn graphics and the older 8-bit graphics. The story revolves around an adventurer that's afflicted with a curse. In order to remove this curse, the player must journey through an assortment of lands in search of dragons. Once these dragons are defeated, the curse will be lifted. Along the way, your character will unlock a few different animal forms that will be helpful in defeating the game's many enemies, which is an enjoyable mechanic that keeps the gameplay evolving as you progress.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap will land on Android as a premium release, which means no in-app purchases are expected. Bluetooth controller support should also be included, as well as Shield TV support.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap should appeal to fans of classic platformers, and thanks to its graphics swapping feature you can enjoy the game in its original 8-bit form or the newly-polished hand-drawn version. The inclusion of controller support is also very welcome, as this can be a challenging title, plus it will be nice to sit back and enjoy the game on the Shield TV, which should be more fitting for those that prefer a console experience. All in all the Android release of Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap sounds like it is shaping up to be a solid port, so make sure to keep an eye out for its official Play Store release on May 30th.