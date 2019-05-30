The real-time massively-multiplayer strategy game Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest was published as a soft-launch beta title in the Philippines this past November. Now that a few months of testing have passed it would appear that the official Android launch is nearing. You can now pre-register for Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest on the Play Store as well as the official website.

If you take a look at the trailer linked above, you'll notice that the few quick flashes that actually show the game in action resemble the stylings and gameplay of the monumentally popular strategy game Game of War. And if there is still any question that Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is going to be a Game of War clone, just read through the Play Store description. Apparently, you can expect to collect heroes comprised of demons and soldiers that can then be used to destroy your enemies. You'll also be tasked with researching skills for your heroes by building structures that can help with that research, and of course, there will be many more buildings available that'll be useful for raising your defenses.

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest will most likely release as a free-to-play title, and it will probably include in-app purchases. The prices for these IAPs has not been made public as of yet, but I think we can all safely assume how poorly this title will be monetized by taking a quick look at the screenshots below. The screen on the very right shows a lot of items with timers attached, including a timed loot box.

If you enjoy the lore of the Warhammer universe, then you may want to check out Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest despite how much it looks like a copy of Game of War. There are already plenty of similar clones available on the Play Store, but the majority don't have the deep history of a long-running franchise to pull from. So if you're a fan of the Warhammer universe or are merely looking for a new Game of War clone to Play through, go ahead and click on that pre-registration button below to ensure you'll be notified when Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest is officially available.