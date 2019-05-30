Due to the Netflix app's use of DRM and other restrictive technologies, not every Android phone or tablet can automatically watch movies and shows in HD. In most cases, Netflix has to certify each device for HD playback, and run additional tests to make sure HDR works. The company has now certified 23 new phones and tablets for HD playback, and brought HDR compatibility to a handful of phones.

First, here are the phones and and tablets that have been added to the HD compatibility list

Tablets: Honor WaterPlay 8

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 (CMR-AL09, CMR-W09, CMR-AL19, CMR-W19)

Huawei MediaPad M5 10 Lite (HDL-AL09, HDL-W09)

Huawei MediaPad T5 10 AGS2-L09, AGS2-W09, AGS2-W19, AGS2-L03)

Samsung Galaxy Tab 10.1

Samsung Galaxy View 2 (SM-T927A) Phones: Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Honor Play (COR-L29)

Huawei P Smart+ (INE-LX1)

Huawei P30 and P30 Pro

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

Razer Phone 2

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A20 and A20e

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A50

Also, six new phones are now supported for playback of HDR content. The new devices include the Honor Play, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Razer Phone 2.

There have been conflicting reports about the Pixel 2 and 3 being able to play HD content, but regardless, they should definitely do it now. Here's hoping Netflix can finally get around to supporting the Google Nest Hub before the heat death of the universe.