Ever since Lenovo snagged Motorola, it has become a very different company than it was under Google. While the original Moto X was all about perfectly matched hardware and software, the newer high-end Moto Z phones have something else up their sleeves – Moto Mods, which can be snapped on the back of the devices to extend their functionality. The latest model in this line is the Moto Z3 Play, and we've found a deal for you: currently, the Amazon Prime exclusive version of the phone is available for $329.

We only reluctantly recommended this device when we first reviewed it and our biggest gripe was the high $500 price tag that just didn't seem justified for its abilities. The Moto Z3 Play has often been available for $349 in recent months, but the latest discount makes it looks like an even better deal – especially considering that Amazon is throwing in the Power Pack mod, which allows the phone to last much longer than it would without the hunch on its back.

The Moto Z3 Play becomes really competitive at this price point, but remember that this device only works on CDMA carriers – if you're on a GSM network, this phone won't make you happy. Be sure to check out our full review as well before pulling the trigger.

Buy: Amazon.com