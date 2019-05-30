When Google bought Waze in 2013, a lot of people expected some of the application's key features would make their way into Maps. Although the company stated both development teams would remain separate, we started seeing some integration a few months later, as the Israeli company's traffic and incident reports were available to Maps users. Many of us also wanted Google's navigation software to get Waze-like alerts when passing by a speed camera, and while the wait lasted for a while, some users started seeing the feature back in January. It seems Google is now rolling it out internationally, as people around the world see these warnings on their phones.

Although global availability hasn't been clearly confirmed yet, speed camera alerts are reportedly live in Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UK, and the US, at least for some users. In addition, the application has also started showing speed limits while driving for people in Denmark, Poland, the UK, and the US.

Google hasn't officially published the list of countries where these features are available, as it may not have been widely deployed yet. Also, as we're reporting based on information that was shared online, these warnings may be appearing in more countries than the ones mentioned above.

Unfortunately, I managed to get neither speed limit indicators nor speed trap alerts in France on my phone when using Google Maps, while Waze can display both just fine. Let's hope we'll get them soon, as it doesn't make much sense for the company not to internationally roll these out, especially because it already has and uses the data in Waze.