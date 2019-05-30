The UK's first 5G network was switched on today by network operator EE, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first commercially available 5G smartphone in the country. The carrier owned by the BT Group has beaten Vodafone to the punch by a few days — its 5G rollout commences on Monday, June 3.

The following 6 UK cities will have access to EE's 5G network to begin with: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham, and Manchester. Further locations will be added over the course of the year, including other major cities such as Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, and Glasgow. EE is promising download speed increases of between 100-150Mbps in even the most congested areas and has said that some users will be able to hit the magic 1Gbps mark.

The #OnePlus7Pro 5G is here and it's only available on EE. Go beyond speed with this incredible handset from @OnePlus_UK on our #5GEE smart plans. Available now on the UK's first 5G network: https://t.co/iupreNVMSA pic.twitter.com/i9xywUdg7p — EE (@EE) May 30, 2019

You can order the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage from ee.co.uk right now. The cheapest 5G contract is £59 per month with a £170 up-front fee and that gets you 10GB of data. It's not the only phone option though, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, and LG V50 ThinQ 5G will also be available on the network soon. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro 5G was supposed to be part of the launch lineup on both EE and Vodafone, but uncertainty around the Chinese company's future has caused both carriers to sideline it for now.