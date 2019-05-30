The UK's first 5G network was switched on today by network operator EE, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the first commercially available 5G smartphone in the country. The carrier owned by the BT Group has beaten Vodafone to the punch by a few days — its 5G rollout commences on Monday, June 3.
The following 6 UK cities will have access to EE's 5G network to begin with: London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham, and Manchester. Further locations will be added over the course of the year, including other major cities such as Bristol, Liverpool, Leeds, Newcastle, and Glasgow. EE is promising download speed increases of between 100-150Mbps in even the most congested areas and has said that some users will be able to hit the magic 1Gbps mark.
You can order the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage from ee.co.uk right now. The cheapest 5G contract is £59 per month with a £170 up-front fee and that gets you 10GB of data. It's not the only phone option though, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, Oppo Reno 5G, and LG V50 ThinQ 5G will also be available on the network soon. The Huawei Mate 20 Pro 5G was supposed to be part of the launch lineup on both EE and Vodafone, but uncertainty around the Chinese company's future has caused both carriers to sideline it for now.
Press Release
Available now, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the UK’s first commercially available 5G smartphone
- Available from today with EE
- In the first wave, over 50 lucky OnePlus 6T users on EE upgraded for free to 5G contract with OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- 90 Hz 6.67in QHD+ fluid AMOLED screen is perfect for gaming, and videos on the go
London, 30 May. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the UK’s first commercially available 5G smartphone. Available now from EE, the UK’s biggest and fastest mobile network, the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is built for speed. The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G features an unparalleled 90 Hz QHD+ fluid AMOLED screen - perfect for streaming games and videos in an instant on 5G, with HDR10 and HDR10+ so you can always enjoy the best possible quality.
As announced at the OnePlus 7 Series launch event, a number of lucky OnePlus 6T users have been upgraded to a 5G contract and given a OnePlus 7 Pro 5G device, all for free. Customers collected their device at the EE Cheapside store in London this morning.
Entertainment is one of the first areas which will change with 5G. At Mobile World Congress, OnePlus showed a live demo streaming Ace Combat 7 over a 5G network, the high-end graphics game being played through an app which only occupies 50 MB of storage on the device itself.
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is available from EE via ee.co.uk, in-store, and telesales from today, in Nebula Blue with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM. Pricing plans start at £59 or a 30GB plan for £69 per month and £50 upfront.
