The world is slowly waking up from a full trust in digital companies deep somber and realizing that privacy and security do matter a lot. Google, Amazon, Facebook, and other behemoths have started changing the way they do things, putting more control in the hands of users, especially when it comes to which of their data is stored and where it's used. Amazon is following along that path today by introducing a way for you to quickly delete all your Alexa voice recordings from the day.

Simply say, "Alexa, delete everything I said today," and all your voice commands and other mistakenly-triggered snippets from the day will be gone. That can be excellent if you have friends or family over and they're having fun asking your Echo some weird questions that you don't want to stay in your history. Or if you spend a day asking Alexa awkward things that you'd rather be gone forever. Or for no reason, really. You should be in control of your data and it's nice to have the option without having to dig into settings and webpages. (OK Google, are you hearing this?)

Amazon says it'll also add the ability to selectively erase the last request by saying, "Alexa, delete what I just said," but that's coming soon and not available yet. And finally, Amazon is launching a new Alexa Privacy Hub to explain how Echo devices work and how you can take charge of your data and recordings.