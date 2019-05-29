Smart home appliance maker Wyze is packing in all the functionality it can into the security cameras it charges well under $50 for. Its AI-powered vehicle and person recognition technology has been coming along. Now, the Wyze Cam v2 and Wyze Cam Pan are set to gain Google Assistant integration in the coming days.

The link to Assistant had been in testing with a closed beta group for weeks. Wyze shut down the beta on Monday, cautioning that participants might lose the integration before they're able to use it again. The company expects a roll-out to all Cam v2 and Cam Pan owners by the end of the month, though there will be some growing pains to start.

Users will be able to view feeds from their Wyze cameras through Chromecast-enabled displays and Nest Hub devices. They will also be able to ask Google Assistant if their cameras are on.

Android Police reader Markus supplied us with an image of a Wyze camera feed on his Google Nest Hub, saying that he had to remove and re-add his Wyze account to his Works with Assistant links in the Google Home app. Your mileage may vary.