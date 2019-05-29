If you're thinking of making your home smarter or even improving your game to replace your smart speaker with an intelligent display, you're in luck, as this deal lets you get a nice bundle for $98 less than the regular MSRP. For this price, you'll get a Nest Hub smart display, a Hello doorbell, and a Google Home Mini speaker, which work seamlessly together to make your life easier.

Indeed, the doorbell can be controlled using the Hub, as it can display who's visiting on the screen. The Nest Hello comes with some advanced features such as night vision, continuous video recording, and can be programmed to set automatic alerts when you're not home, so you know when an intruder is around. More interestingly, it comes with face recognition to send you personalized notifications when someone's at your door, though this requires an additional Nest Aware subscription.

Sold separately, these items cost around $378, depending on which retailer you get them from, and Loewe is also throwing a free Google Home Mini in the package as well. The latter is automatically added in your cart when checking out, so you don't need to do look for it yourself. The deal is valid until June 1, so make sure you ordere yours quickly before it's sold out. Lastly, if you need some smart bulbs to go with that, check out the Eufy Lumos that are currently on sale as well.