More than two years after Samsung announced its original Dex dock, Plugable designed a competitor that can work with virtually any USB-C device. The Cube is a tiny hub that connects to your device through an external cable and acts as a dock to link it to USB peripherals, a monitor, and even an external network.

The product features a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB outlets, as well as a full-sized HDMI output. It's designed to work specifically with Samsung DeX phones and tablets, but it can also connect to any computer that has USB-C Alternate Mode video support, including the latest MacBooks. In fact, this Cube seems nearly identical to Plugable's already existing laptop docking station, to which it merely adds DeX support.

The company says their product fully works with the Galaxy S9, S9+, Note 9, S10e, S10, S10+, S10 5G, Tab S4, and Tab S5e. Interestingly, the S8 series and Note 8 need to be updated to Pie to function with the dock, but may still not recognize the Ethernet port, and will only support a maximum resolution of 1600×900. The Cube should also be compatible with any phone that supports USB-C video output, but will only mirror the screen instead of offering a fully functional desktop experience like DeX.

Unfortunately, even though the power cable is included in the box, the product is not USB-powered, which means you'll have an extra cord on your desk. However, since the phone doesn't dock into the Cube, an extra USB-C cable is provided to connect the two devices and simultaneously fast charge the phone.

If you're interested in getting a Cube, it's already available in the US and Canada for USD 99 or CAD 139, and a launch coupon lets you save $20 until next week. Unfortunately, the latter is only valid for American customers and Canadians will have to pay full price