So much for being the chiller of the two mobile platforms: Google just changed its content policy for the Google Play Store such that all apps selling or facilitating the sale of marijuana are banned. Presumably, apps that merely promote the use of marijuana are still A-OK in Google's book, but it's less clear what the fate of apps which don't actually sell marijuana, merely tell you where to find it - will be. The new policy language follows, below.

Here are some examples of common violations: Allowing users to order marijuana through an in-app shopping cart feature.

Assisting users in arranging delivery or pick up of marijuana.

Facilitating the sale of products containing THC.

At this point, though, it's clear Google's targeting the two most popular such services: Weedmaps (which, yes, does offer in-app ordering) and Eaze, the latter being a newer startup.

Both apps were live as we're writing this post, but we strongly suspect both will be removed shortly, as they're the obvious takedowns in light of this policy change.

I suspect the reasoning for the change here has something to do with Google's promises to make a number of aspects of the Play Store more child-friendly today, and marijuana does make sense in light of that. Even in states where recreational consumption is legal, consumption by minors is forbidden, and so makes the ability to access apps on Google Play a potential legal minefield. I can get why Google's doing it in terms of motivation, but it does seem perhaps overzealous given Apple features both Eaze and Weedmaps on the App Store with a 17+ age restriction. Apple does have a bit of a history cracking down on weed apps, but it's been nearly five years since it was really an issue, and they've largely been left alone since.

Of course, both services are likely to just continue distributing their apps as sideloadable APKs, which really does solve a lot of the problem for both parties: Google gets the Play Store free of potentially illegal activity, and Eaze and Weedmaps can still get their apps on users' phones. While discoverability will be reduced, I strongly suspect far more people are Googling these services than they are searching for them in the app store on their phones, at least at this point. (We also have both of them on APK Mirror, by the way - here and here).

We'll be reaching out to Google for a statement briefly, but I suspect they won't have much to say - Google rarely comments on specific Play Store content policy changes directly.