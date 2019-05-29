One of the many Chromebooks Lenovo released last year was the S330, a budget 14-inch model that still had decent hardware. The original MSRP was $250, but more recently it has gone for ~$220. Now you can get it from Walmart for just $159.99.

This laptop has a MediaTek MT8173C processor, which is the same one that powers the Lenovo C330 Chromebook that we previously reviewed. The performance on that model was decent, and the ARM CPU means Android apps usually work a bit better than on budget Intel chips.

Other specifications include 32GB of internal storage, 4GB RAM, stereo speakers, and battery life rated at "up to" 10 hours. You also get plenty of connectivity options, including two USB 3.0 Type-C (for data, power input, or display output), one USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI, and an SD card reader.

The main disadvantage to this Chromebook is the screen. It's a low-resolution 1366x768 TN (twisted nematic) panel, so it's not going to look amazing, but you can't really buy anything with a better display at this price.