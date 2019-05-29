GE Appliances says, “Hey Google, Let’s Connect the Microwave”

GE® microwaves are first to connect to the Google Assistant

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—May 29, 2019—GE Appliances is leading the way to smarter cooking by connecting its GE® countertop microwaves with the Google Assistant. As one of the first brands to offer voice controls on microwaves, GE Appliances is giving people and families the power to start, stop, pause, resume, add time and more just by saying, “Hey Google, ...”



“The kitchen is the place where your hands are often full and messy at any given time–you could be using your oven, microwave, cutting board, cooktop, all while catching up with your partner about the day or helping your child with a math problem,” said Jeremy Miller, commercial director, SmartHome Solutions for GE Appliances. “By bringing the Google Assistant to our GE connected microwaves, you can now continue caramelizing onions, while stopping your special sauce from boiling over in the microwave—all without lifting a finger. It saves time, and it can also save dinner.”

GE Appliances offers the Google Assistant voice control capabilities on many of its leading WiFi-enabled appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, washers, dryers, window air conditioners and the new Kitchen Hub. This first-of-its-kind feature for countertop microwaves is standard on new connected GE products and can be added to previously purchased WiFi-enabled models by completing a simple system update.

Setting Up the Google Assistant

Updating existing GE Appliances WiFi-enabled countertop microwaves to work with the Google Assistant and setting up new appliances is simple by following directions in the GE Appliances Kitchen App and the Google Home app. Once setup is complete, users control and monitor the microwave with a series of commands that include:

Hey Google, start the microwave (starts a 30-second cycle).

Hey Google, set the microwave for one minute, 30 seconds.

Hey Google, pause the microwave.

Hey Google, resume the microwave.

Hey Google, stop the microwave.

Hey Google, how much time is left on the microwave timer?

Hey Google, add one minute to the microwave timer.

GE Appliances WiFi-enabled countertop microwaves also include the scan-to-cook feature that allows users to scan barcodes on food packaging with a smartphone. From there, the microwave is automatically set to recommended cooking times and power levels for perfect results.

GE Appliances connected countertop microwaves are currently available at retail stores and online with an MSRP of $144.00.

About GE Appliances Wi-Fi-Connected Technology

GE Appliances, a Haier company, a leader in Wi-Fi-connected appliance technology, makes consumers’ lives easier while improving their daily routines. With its connected suite of GE Appliances, people and families can monitor and maintain their homes from near or far using their voice or a mobile device. GE Appliances uses the U+ Connect platform as the smart connection that seamlessly integrates its connected appliances with partners, including Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant, Apple® HomeKit™, Amazon Dash Replenishment, Nest Labs, Drop, IFTTT, SideChef, Hestan Cue™ and Innit. Connected appliances are also updated remotely with new capabilities and can assess their own performance, allowing for unparalleled service. To learn more, visit https://www.geappliances.com/ge/connected-appliances/.

About GE Appliances

GE Appliances, a Haier company, creates “good things, for life” through our passion for great appliances and the happiness they can bring to every household. With the Monogram®, CAFÉ™, GE®, GE Profile™, Haier and Hotpoint brands, people and families have more choices for making their kitchens and homes amazing each day. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information, visit www.geappliances.com/our-company.