Redmi's latest flagships, the K20 Pro and K20, have already been leaked to oblivion before their official announcement, but today is the day the company has decided to formally introduce the new devices. The two phones are identical for the most part and come with the same triple-camera setup, bezel-less 6.39-inch AMOLED displays, and a front-facing camera sliding mechanism, with the "Pro" mostly designating the use of the Snapdragon 855 over the 730 in the sister model.

The series' collection of cameras puts it right on par with the competition from Oppo's Reno and Huawei's P30 Pro. The main 48MP Sony lens is supposed to work great for night portraits by automatically merging four pixels to capture more details when it's dark. To complete the package, the devices also sport a 13MP ultra wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto lens that should allow for more focal length options. The 20 MP front-facing camera pops out from the top left of the phone and is supposed to come with gimmicky display lighting effects and a light ring that acts as a notification LED.

Specs SoC Snapdragon 855 (K20 Pro) or Snapdragon 730 (K20) RAM 6 or 8 GB Storage 64, 128, 256 GB Display 6.39-inch AMOLED screen Battery 4,000 mAh with 27W (K20 Pro) or 18W (K20) quick charge Rear cameras 48 MP Sony sensor main camera, 13MP ultra wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens Front camera 20 MP pop-up front-facing camera Software MIUI 10 (Android 9 Pie) Sensors In-display fingerprint reader, NFC Colors Carbon black, flame red, glacier blue

Other than the camera, the devices offer big, almost bezel-less 6.39-inch displays with a tiny, neglectable chin at the bottom and an in-display fingerprint reader. Turning the phones around, the two models come with blue, red, and black glass backs that feature a flamed texture underneath. The devices come with massive 4,000 mAh batteries that can be fast-charged at up to 27W (Pro) or 18W (regular model). There is also another, bigger goodie that separates the Pro from the regular K20 – the Snapdragon 855, which comes with a custom graphite cooling that's supposed to help against throttling while gaming.

Now, the pricing: The K20 Pro will cost Chinese customers RMB2499 ($360) for the 6GB+64GB, RMB2599 ($375) for the 6GB+128GB version, RMB2799 ($400) for the 8GB+128GB version, and RMB2999 ($435) for the 8GB+256GB version. The regular K20 will retail at RMB 1999 ($290) for the 6GB+64GB version, and RMB 2099 ($300) for the 6GB+128GB version.

If these devices should ever officially hit markets outside of China, they're going to offer a lot of value for their money and sit right at the Pocophone's price range – while most likely offering a much better camera experience. Keep in mind though that you're going to be using MIUI with these phones, which is quite different from many other customized Android versions.