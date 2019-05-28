Not too long after it said older phones would get some of the newest flagship features, OnePlus is rolling out a new Open Beta for the 6/6T that brings, among other things, Zen Mode and Screen Recorder. Yes, you've been able to sideload them before, but now they're a part of the update.
Here's the changelog:
- System
- Fixed the bug where Facebook messenger pops up notifications when in gaming mode
- Improved smooth-scrolling experience
- Message
- Supported PIN-TO-TOP for notification category (India Only)
- Network
- Support Telia Denmark VoLTE/VoWiFi
- Zen Mode
- Added Zen Mode feature
- Screen Recorder
- Added Screen Recorder feature
- Communication
- Optimized the logic of dialing a contact while using two SIM cards
OnePlus is fairly good about keeping its promises, sometimes in extremely timely manners. Though Nightscape 2.0 will remain a OP7 (Pro) exclusive, the addition of Zen Mode and Screen Recorder is nice to see. And if Facebook Messenger's notifications breaking through Game Mode bothered you, this update fixes that.
The OTA should be rolling out to everyone on the Open Beta track over the next few days, though some users have started seeing it. As always, be sure to send your feedback and bug reports to OnePlus.
