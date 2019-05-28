If you're a smartphone photog — or just a fan of stylish cases — Moment is a name you've probably seen popping up over the years. The product lineup is growing a bit larger today with the introduction of Photo Cases for the OnePlus 7 Pro and a Wallet Case for the Pixel 3. And in case you hadn't already seen them, Photo Cases were also recently added for the Pixel 3a.

OnePlus 7 Pro Photo Cases

The new OnePlus 7 Pro has earned some high marks for its very competitive price and overall performance, and like the 6 and 6T before it, you can now put a Moment Photo Case on there for extra protection. As you would expect for any Moment case, the camera cutouts support their lenses if you want more focal lengths than the triple-camera design offers. The black canvas and walnut wood colors will be available for $39.99, but there's currently a 20% discount available for pre-orders that brings them down to just $31.99 USD.

Pixel 3 Wallet Cases

If you're sporting a Pixel 3 or 3 XL and want to make it a little more versatile, Moment also added a Wallet Case with a slim pocket on the back where you can keep your credit cards or cash. The case is rubber and fully black, but the pocket is available in black or tan Horween leather for $49.99 USD. This is the first time Moment has designed a wallet case for a non-iPhone.

Also, if you were considering the Pixel 3 Photo Cases but didn't like the old colors, there are two recent additions: Terracotta and Black Speckled.

Pixel 3a Photo Cases

Not technically new today, but still recent additions are Photo Cases for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. They are available in black canvas and walnut wood for $39.99 USD, just like the cases for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Other new accessories

Fanny sling pack and crossbody wallet

Today's launch also included some brand new bags designed by Moment. There's a fanny sling pack (left) in black or terracotta canvas, and black ripstop for $69.99, and a smaller crossbody wallet (right) with the same color options for $54.99, and a leather version for $74.99.

One-day sale

To celebrate the launch of the new products, Moment is running a sale. Just set up your order on shopmoment.com and enter #momentbags (with the hashtag) as the coupon code to get 20% off. This appears to work for all Moment-branded products on the site, so you can pick up some lenses and bags to go with the new case.