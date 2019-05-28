Earlier this month, HTC tweeted that its U11, U11+, and U12+ phones would be getting updated to Android 9 Pie this spring, beginning with the U11 before the end of May. The manufacturer is making good on its word, as Pie has starting hitting U11 devices — months after it landed on the cheaper U11 Life.
HTC U11 - Android 9.0 Pie update pic.twitter.com/A4ZZ8mTReR
— Raul Gabriel (@raulgabriel96) May 27, 2019
Pie brings with it a number of improvements over Oreo, including battery optimizations, optional gesture controls, and smarter notifications. For what it's worth, a user who reports having received the update lives in Romania, according to his Twitter profile.
According to HTC, the U11+ will get Pie starting in late June, and the U12+ will first see the update sometime during the month as well.
- Source:
- Via:
- 9to5Google
Comments