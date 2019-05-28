When Google launched photos back in 2015, it probably didn't expect it would become one of people's most favorite apps around. All of us at Android Police really enjoy using it because it makes storing, finding, and sharing pictures so much easier.

First and foremost, Photos is a Google app, which means it has to excel at finding items you're looking for. Thankfully, the software lives up to the promise and makes digging up old shots a breeze: you need only tell it where you took the picture or who's in it, and it will instantly find these for you.

Photos is also one of the most convenient ways to store images on the cloud, as it comes with free and unlimited high-quality online media storage. If you have a Pixel, it even lets you save the original file to ensure lossless pictures are backed up. Lastly, thanks to Assistant integration, the app can automatically suggest collages based on recent photos, to make sharing and remembering moments even better.

Happy birthday, Google Photos, from the Android Police team! We wish you all the best and many new features for the future.