Communication and information display have started to move beyond the smartphone to smart displays and dedicated video devices like the Facebook Portal. Speaking of which, the social media giant has pushed out an Android app for managing said Portal devices. You can now send photos to the Superframe, add accounts, call your Portal when you're away from home, and manage your favorites.

Here's the Play Store listing to break it down for you:

ADD PHOTOS TO SUPERFRAME

The Portal app makes it easy to add photos to your Portal's Superframe right from your phone's camera roll. CALL HOME FROM YOUR PHONE

When you're away from home, you can use the Portal app to call the Portal in your home and easily talk to household members. ADD ACCOUNTS FOR PEOPLE IN YOUR HOME

With the Portal app you can add people in your home to your Portal, so they can use Portal with their own Facebook accounts. MANAGE YOUR FAVORITES

Add and manage people you regularly call as “favorites” right from your smartphone.

So if you're one of the people who's bought one of Facebook's video calling devices, this app is probably a must have for you. The widget below will take you straight to the Play Store so that you can download it.