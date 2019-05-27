So, you want a security camera, huh? If you've been looking to get a $100 unit to stick above your driveway, you can get that $100 unit for more than 40% off right now as Amazon has the Yi Outdoor Security Camera on discount — and that discount runs layers deep.

Yi's bullet camera brings in 1080p footage from a 1/2.7" CMOS sensor paired with a 110° lens. It's rated IP65 against dust intrusion and water spray — good enough for rain — and is equipped with LED flood lights for nighttime surveillance. There's also two-way audio to listen in and talk back to whoever's outside. Like other cameras in its price, it can take a microSD card and there's a free month of cloud storage with paid plans available.

This product started out life at $100 before it recently settled down to $85 on Amazon. It's on sale for $79.99 right now, but we can do two steps better than that: an on-page coupon takes another $8 off the total and a promo code, "SRNYKQFR" entered at checkout brings it to $58.

Yi's unit might be up against tough competition these days, but it features the lowest profile out of the crop, both in appearance and in mass. Take that into consideration as you ponder this deal.