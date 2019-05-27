The main draw to Motorola's 'Z' devices is the attachable modules, but with the Moto Mod ecosystem being what it is, it's not clear why the company is still clinging to the dream of a (partially) modular phone. Leaks of the Moto Z4 began earlier this year, and now the phone has unceremoniously appeared on Amazon.

It's possible the listing could be live by mistake, considering there has been no announcement from Motorola about the device — not even a social media post.

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB (with microSD support) Display 6.4-inch 19:9 OLED FullVision with 2340x1080 resolution Cameras Rear "48MP sensor with 12MP output using Quad Pixel technology", front 25MP camera Battery 3,600mAh Software Android 9 Pie

There's nothing particularly amazing about the phone, at least from the available information. It has similar hardware to the Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which are both cheaper than the Z4 ($399 and $479, respectively), but the Z4 has more internal storage and Moto Mod support. Some rumors suggested this would have a Snapdragon 855 for built-in 5G support, but instead, it's using a mid-range Snapdragon 675.

We'll probably have to wait for professional reviews to see how the camera stacks up, but a handful of sample shots have already been posted to Reddit by user JETFIRE007. You can see them below.

If you want to buy the Z4 right now, I'd recommend going for the bundle with a free 360-degree camera Moto Mod, which is currently the same price as the base model phone (and also doesn't include the Amazon bloatware).