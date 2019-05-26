For the last week, Huawei has dominated the news. Unanticipated consequences of the US government's decision to prevent American companies from selling products to the Chinese giant continue to percolate out, as different parts of Huawei's complex supply chain web reveal how the decision affects them. Although a temporary, 90-day reprieve for the import ban is in effect, it isn't a permanent solution. With things as they stand, would you consider buying a Huawei phone?

In case you've been out of the loop, Huawei was recently hit with a pair of bans in the 'states, which prevent US telecom companies from using its equipment, and which further prevent US companies from selling components to Huawei. Side effects of this include future Huawei devices losing access to the Play Store, a loss of component suppliers, the company's ejection from key standards groups, and a potential loss of both Bluetooth and ARM licensing — those last two don't have many workarounds.

While those changes may not have a drastic effect on current products, the future is a question. Huawei's potential Android alternative is still months away, at best, and we have yet to see how the decision may ultimately affect its current devices.

Much could change over the next 90 days, and this could all end up blowing over before it has any long-lasting repercussions. Huawei's P30 Pro and Honor 20 Pro were among the most tempting recent releases before the news exploded, but things may have changed your mind since then. Would you consider purchasing a phone from Huawei now?

