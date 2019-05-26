Google's first tablet in years, the Pixel Slate, got off to a rough start when it was released at the end of last year. It's the first Chrome OS tablet aimed squarely at consumers, but software issues were widespread especially on the lowest-end Celeron model. Thankfully, the software experience has improved quite a bit since then, and the Celeron Slate is currently MIA. Now you can get the Core M3, Core i5, and Core i7 models for $200 off the original prices at multiple retailers.

The cheaper model is currently $599.00, a discount of $200 from the original price. It has an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a gorgeous 12.3-inch screen, a fingerprint sensor, and good battery life. The mid-tier variant, now priced at $799 (also $200 off), has a Core i5 chip and 128GB of storage with otherwise identical specifications. Finally, there's a $1,399.99 version with a Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM.

If you're thinking of buying one, keep in mind that the keyboard and pen are sold separately. Still, these prices are a lot more competitive, and buying a keyboard and stylus to go with your Slate won't automatically push you over the $1,000 mark.