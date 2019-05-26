Google's first tablet in years, the Pixel Slate, got off to a rough start when it was released at the end of last year. It's the first Chrome OS tablet aimed squarely at consumers, but software issues were widespread — especially on the lowest-end Celeron model. Thankfully, the software experience has improved quite a bit since then, and the Celeron Slate is currently MIA. Now you can get the Core M3, Core i5, and Core i7 models for $200 off the original prices at multiple retailers.

The cheaper model is currently $599.00, a discount of $200 from the original price. It has an Intel Core M3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a gorgeous 12.3-inch screen, a fingerprint sensor, and good battery life. The mid-tier variant, now priced at $799 (also $200 off), has a Core i5 chip and 128GB of storage with otherwise identical specifications. Finally, there's a $1,399.99 version with a Core i7 processor and 16GB RAM.

If you're thinking of buying one, keep in mind that the keyboard and pen are sold separately. Still, these prices are a lot more competitive, and buying a keyboard and stylus to go with your Slate won't automatically push you over the $1,000 mark.