OxygenOS 9.5.4 (international) and 9.5.5 (EU) are rolling out for the OnePlus 7 Pro now. Both versions have several enhancements for the camera and the system stability overall, including optimizations for Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display. Changelog, which is identical for both, follows as usual.
- System
- Optimized Double Tap to Wake and Ambient Display
- Fixed an issue that causes an audio delay with the Bluetooth headset when playing games
- General bug fixes and improvements
- Camera
- Improved image quality in HDR scenarios
- Improved image quality in low light
- Fixed white balance issue in several scenarios
- Fixed focus issue in several scenarios
Obviously, the focus of this update is on the camera. Ryne noticed that the low-light photos have been less than stellar lately, so it's good to see that OnePlus is (hopefully) addressing that. Improvements to HDR are also welcome.
If you use a VPN to connect to Canada, you can supposedly grab the update now. Artem tried it and it was successful for him. I don't have a unit to test for myself, unfortunately, so your mileage may vary. Otherwise, you can wait for the OTA to hit your device. OnePlus is also looking for feedback on how to improve, so if you have constructive criticism and suggestions, you can go here.
