Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have the global release of the latest mobile Pokémon game, a drop-dead gorgeous point-and-click adventure game, and a fantastic 2D platformer with pixel-based graphics. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Pokémon Rumble Rush

Android Police coverage: [Update: Now available globally] Pokémon Rumble Rush is coming to Android, already available in Australia

A few years ago Pokémon Rumble Rush was known as Pokéland, but after a few alpha tests, the title disappeared. Well, it returned last week with a new name in tow when it was soft-launched on the Play Store in Australia. Well, now that a week has passed it would appear that The Pokémon Company feels it is ready for prime time. At its core, this is an on-rails brawler with heavy collection aspects.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $24.99

The Eyes of Ara

Android Police coverage: The Eyes of Ara is a gorgeous puzzle adventure game now available on Android

The Eyes of Ara has existed on PC for a few years, and even iOS has had a version for the last year, but now it's Android's turn because this gorgeous point and click adventure game is finally available on the Google Play Store. The detailed 3D graphics take a front seat in this release, but luckily the puzzle-filled gameplay also holds up. The story is a little lacking, but who needs a story when there are challenging hundreds of puzzles to solve.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

SiNKR 2

Wahler Digital's first SiNKR release as a fantastic puzzle game that was released on Android back at the beginning of 2018. A sequel was recently released on the Play Store, and it is appropriately called SiNKR 2. Much like the original, you'll spend your time solving puzzles where hooks, pucks, and various contraptions are the tools that will allow you to progress. If you enjoy relaxing puzzlers with minimal art styles, then SiNKR 2 should be right up your alley.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

AFK Heroes

AFK Heroes appears to be capitalizing on the popularity of AFK Arena, as it too is an idle RPG with a similar name. That's not to say that this is a bad game as it can be fun to watch your numbers grow, and at the very least it would appear that this is a premium release, so you won't have to worry about any questionable monetization interrupting you as you play.

Monetization: $1.99 / contains ads / no IAPs

Daggerhood

Daggerhood is a retro platformer that made some waves a couple of weeks ago when it was originally released on iOS and consoles. Now that it has finally made its way to Android, people may have forgotten about the game, which would be a shame. So make sure you don't miss out Daggerhood since this is a delightful platformer that contains over 100 challenging levels of action.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Word Forward

Word Forward is a minimal word game where you'll combine letters to form words in an effort to clear a 25-letter board. As long as the letters are connected vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, you can utilize them. There are even a few tools available that can help you clear any of the stragglers left behind. There's no timer, which makes this a more relaxed affair, and the hidden strategic elements underneath the surface allow for a game you can really sink your teeth into.

Monetization: $2.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Ordia

Slingshot mechanics used for movement are nothing new in mobile games. Angry Birds was undoubtedly one of the first to popularize the mechanic, and few games have felt as satisfying. A new contender called Ordia is the latest release to take on this mantle. All you have to do is slingshot your way from one end of the stage to another, but of course, once you make it to some of the later levels, you better believe you'll have to contend with more than a few obstacles as you navigate your way to the end of each stage.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Knights of Tartarus

Knights of Tartarus is an open-world 8-bit RPG. Combat is turn-based, and when you're not battling, you'll run into a few puzzles. Of course, the combat is the primary focus past the familiar story, though it doesn't stray much from the roots of the genre. More or less, this is a release that resembles the RPGs of the '80s, and it does so very competently.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis

Playdek already has one popular digital board game adaptation under its belt, and this week Fort Sumter: The Secession Crisis joins the developer's catalog. If you haven't heard of it, Fort Sumter was originally a physical two-player card-driven game, and now it has been adapted for play on smartphones. This means you can expect asynchronous and real-time 2-player online gameplay as well as a single player mode where you can face off against an AI.

Monetization: $6.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Little Misfortune Demo

Killmonday Games already has a collection of episodic adventures available on the Play Store, and it looks like the developer is about to start a whole new series with the release of the Little Misfortune Demo. This title offers an interactive story that explores the consequences of your choices, good or bad, though it is a demo, so expect full episodes to land on the Play Store in the future.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Seaside Driving

Seaside Driving contains all of the hallmarks you'd expect of a game inspired by the '80s racer Out Run. While the title indeed contains a very familiar look, the gameplay offers something a little different. Courses are separated by level, which means you won't be driving from one locale to the next. The gameplay also revolves around collecting currency to unlock new cars with better driving stats, which is closer to what you would expect of an auto-runner, a genre this release assuredly embraces.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Word Wings

Word Wings combines the fun of Boggle with the casual gameplay of an endless runner. In order to keep your bird in flight, you'll have to create words out of the six letters displayed at the bottom of your screen. As each word is created, new letters will join the group, and the further you fly, the harder it will be to create these words.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Blocksbuster!

Have you ever felt like throwing objects down a deep, deep hole, just for the satisfaction making something disappear? I know I've often dreamt of what I would do if I had a bottomless pit at my disposal. Well, if you'd like to explore your darker desires, like me, then you'll want to check out Blocksbuster, a new release from VOODOO. It will be your job to make all of the blocks in each stage disappear by moving a bottomless pit around each stage until every last block is gone.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands reminds me a lot of the text game A Dark Room, but with graphics. Much like its text-based inspiration, you'll have to build your settlement, manage your workers, and gather resources, all so you can survive the monsters that attack during the night. It's a familiar setup, but I have to say the graphics really help to flesh out the classic text-based adventure.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $3.99 a piece

Idle Pocket Crafter: Mine Rush

Idle Pocket Crafter: Mine Rush is the first of three new idle tappers from Iron Horse Games. The studio has definitely found its niche, though I'm not too sure why flooding the market with the same style of game is a good idea, but hey, I'm not a developer or a numbers man, I just write stuff. This release is themed around the life of a miner, so expect things like crafting, mining, digging, and hunting to take a front seat. Like most idle games, all you have to do is tap a few times to get the ball rolling, and then it's off to the races as the game continually grows its numbers.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $39.99

Idle Esports Tycoon

Idle Esports Tycoon is the second of three new idle tappers from Iron Horse Games this week. This specific title is centered around becoming an eSports tycoon. You'll get to form your gaming team to then invest in their skills so that they can eventually become the leaders in their eSports arena. You'll even get to compete against your friends' teams, which adds a pleasant level of competitive gameplay to an otherwise casual experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $79.99

Godzilla Defense Force

Godzilla Defense Force is the latest title from Nexon, and it has landed just in time for the Godzilla blockbuster set to be released in theatres next week. Besides its promotional properties, Godzilla Defense Force serves as a stand-alone base management game where it will be your job to protect Earth's major cities from monster attacks. Of course, this wouldn't be a Nexon game without a bunch of questionable free-to-play mechanics, so expect things like card collecting/upgrading to fill up the majority of your play time. Still, it can be enjoyable to stroll down memory lane as you battle an assortment of familiar monsters from the film series.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Evolution 2: Battle for Utopia

Somehow the beta for Evolution 2: Battle for Utopia slipped past me, but now that the game has been globally released, it's about time we covered it in a roundup. This title serves as the sequel to Evolution: Heroes of Utopia, a title billed as an RPG-clicker. Evolution 2 takes the RPG gameplay of the original and adds in some strategic third-person top-down shooting action to the mix to deliver something that feels familiar while still bringing something new to the table.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Toy Story Drop!

Toy Story Drop is indeed a casual match-3 game, a genre we tend to ignore around these parts, though the adorable Toy Story theme in this release inevitably means this will be a popular title regardless of its casual gameplay. If you enjoy playing something simple to unwind, this may be the game for you. Sure, the child-friendly theme is pretty questionable when so many IAPs have been included the title, but if you're a consenting adult, I see no reason not to check out this release.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

Cave Heroes: Idle RPG

Cave Heroes is a new idle tapper from Iron Horse Games and is the third release from the studio this week. Like most idle games you'll spend your time slowly improving your stats so that you can earn more loot. The theme of this particular release surrounds the jobs of diving into dungeons to battle monsters and growing a village, which should feel familiar to any fan of casual mobile RPGs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $4.99 - $99.99

KleptoCats Blast

As I already mentioned, I often ignore the majority of match-3 games since they are usually of very low quality, but KleptoCats Blast is an exception thanks to its infectiously adorable Kawaii theme and its rotating column of gems. This column adds a bit of complexity to the otherwise casual match-3 gameplay because you'll constantly have to pay attention to gem placement, even if you can't view the rear of the column as you tap.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $119.99

