We recently shared a deal that let you save up to $280 on first-generation Arlo Pro cameras. Although the discount was interesting, the product was only capable of 720p video recording, which is a little outdated nowadays. If you passed and waited for an offer on security cameras with crisper image quality, you're in luck, as the second-gen Arlo Pros are currently discounted on Amazon, with a four-pack selling for $600 instead of $800. In case you rushed on last week's deal and are now regretting your purchase, let me ask: Is it too late now to say sorry?

The Arlo Pro 2 cameras are fully cordless, rechargeable, and weather-resistant, allowing you to mount them both indoors and outdoors. If there's a power source nearby, you can also plug in your device for continuous video recording, motion alerts, and 3-second look back when an event is detected.

The product has advanced security features such as night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, and a built-in siren to scare intruders away. Lastly, it comes with seven days of video and audio recording, which can also be saved on a USB device plugged in locally.

Of course, the mandatory base station that connects to your router and centralizes the connection with the cameras comes in the box. You can read our full review of the Arlo Pro 2 to learn more about the device before you make your purchase.