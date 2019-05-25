Are you on the lookout for a budget smartphone? The tall and slim Sony Xperia 10 (not to be confused with the Xperia X10 of yesteryear), with a 21:9 display and side-mounted fingerprint sensor, is currently marked down to $300 on Amazon.

With a Snapdragon 63o SoC and 2870mAh battery, the Xperia 10 may not have the strongest internals, but you get a Sony device with clean software, that's great for split-screen multitasking and watching wide-screen media on. In Taylor's review of the phone, he praised the quality of its notch-less display and the inclusion of a headphone jack and microSD card — but found the camera quality to be lacking, and wasn't too sure of the odd 21:9 aspect ratio.

If you're interested in tinkering, the Xperia 10 is part of Sony's "Open Devices Program", and can officially be bootloader unlocked — this will void manufacturer warranty though. This single-SIM smartphone is unlocked to work on all carriers (including Verizon) and is available for $300 on Amazon. Strangely, the discount only seems to be applicable to the Silver variant right now.