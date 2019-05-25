The phone hasn't even been out for six months, yet we're already seeing crazy deals on the Galaxy S10 family. Costco is currently running a sale on the Tmo variant of the 128GB S10, allowing you to get one for just $599.99. That's a pretty good buy.

Being the biggest name in Android phones, the latest in the Galaxy S series needs no introduction. It packs the best hardware available, including the beautiful display — it's a smoking fast device with excellent camera performance. This deal is especially good for those of you who don't want the big S10+.

It's worth noting that the Verizon variant is $630 at Costco, or you can get a $200 Costco cash card if you purchase a S10e, S10, S10+, or Note9 through AT&T Next. You can see all promos at the buy link below.